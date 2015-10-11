To learn mandarin chinese, you need to learn pinyin first. Of course, you can hire a Chinese tutor to teach you. Pinyin, or more formally Hanyu pinyin, is presently the most frequently made use of romanization system (phonemic notation and transcription to Roman script) for Requirement Mandarin. Hanyu suggests the Chinese language, and pinyin indicates “phonetics”, or more actually, “spelling sound” or “spelled sound”.

This system approximates Chinese mandarin pronunciation with Roman letters and notifies the user at which pitch to pronounce a word. It was developed by a government committee in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and approved by the Chinese government on February 11, 1958.

This system is now abused in mainland China (and Hong Kong, Macau, and parts of Taiwan) to teach Mandarin Chinese to schoolchildren. It has actually ended up being a tool for most people immigrants to learn the Mandarin pronunciation, and is abused to describe the grammar and spoken Mandarin together with hanzi (Chinese characters).

Therefore, Hanyu pinyin is fairly important for Chinese-language learning, no matter natives-speakers or foreigners.

“Initial noises” and “final sounds”.

The writing of Hanyu pinyin adopts the Latin alphabets to keep in mind the Chinese characters and spell the pronunciation for conventional Chinese common speech according to the specified rules of spellings.

Most of the sounds in Chinese are simple for English speakers, but some hard pronunciations need more practice. Except for syllables ending with nasal sounds, such as “n” and “m,” all Chinese syllables end with vowels.

A Chinese syllable normally consists of three aspects: the initial, the last and the tone. The preliminary and the last are spelled together and after that a tone will certainly be marked to reveal the pitch of the syllable.

There are twenty-one preliminary noises and thirty-six final noises, making a total of 57 standard sounds. Combinations of initials and finals plus the special cases result in around 420 possible mixes. Applying the four tones of Mandarin Chinese to this, we get a total of around 1,600 distinct syllables.

4 tones.

Chinese language is an extremely tonal and homophonic language. It indicates there are a large variety of Chinese words having the same sounds while expressing different meanings. In such case, proper tonal pronunciation is essential for intelligibility since different tones assist clarify definitions of words and distinguish words from each other.

Mandarin Chinese has four pitched tones-five if you count the “neutral” tone or the “toneless” tone. The 4 tones are typically depicted graphically with the following diagram to envision “where” each one happens in tonal space.

Tones help the relatively small number of Chinese syllables (around 400 compared to around 12000 English syllables) to multiply and express meanings.